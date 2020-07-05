Collision On Lake Muskoka Claims The Life Of One Person

On Sunday July 5, 2020 at around 1:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Lakes Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to an address on Scarliffe Rd along Lake Muskoka for a collision on the water.

A witness called in the collision having spotted a life jacket floating in the water.

The collision involved a kayak and a sea doo. The male in the kayak slipped below the water after impact. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of the male. The name of the male has not been released.

There were two people on the sea doo at the time of the crash. One female was taken to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The injuries to the other person on the sea doo is not known.

There is no word on a cause of the crash.