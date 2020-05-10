Coldwater Resident Charged On May 5th And May 9th For Thefts

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after a string of thefts from vehicles in Orillia and Coldwater.

On May 5, 2020, unauthorized credit card transactions were reported to the Orillia OPP. The transactions were made at an Orillia business and police obtained surveillance video to assist in the identification of the male suspect.

Late in the evening on May 7, 2020, a concerned citizen in Coldwater called the Orillia OPP and reported seeing a male going from vehicle to vehicle, looking inside and checking the doors. A description was given to police and a male matching that description was located a short while later. After a brief investigation at the scene, officers arrested the male and identified the suspect as the same male from the previous occurrence.

As a result of both investigations, Joseph Teschner, age 29, of Coldwater is charged with:

Use Credit Card Data

Theft Under $5000

Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was released and is set to appear on July 14, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

In the early morning on May 9, 2020, an alert employee, at an Orillia business, contacted police to report that a male was attempting to purchase items using different cards which were suspected to be stolen. The same accused was located and, following further investigation, was arrested and charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear on May 10, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket.

The Orillia OPP want to remind the public of the importance of locking car doors at all times. To further protect your property, park your vehicle in a well-lit area, consider installing video equipment to record your property and don’t leave valuables in your vehicles. Items that are commonly targeted are sunglasses, loose change, wallets and small electronics. It only takes a few seconds for someone to enter and search your unlocked vehicle.