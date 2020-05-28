Charges Laid And Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Bracebridge

On Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. an OPP officer was in the area of Wellington Street and Monck Road in Bracebridge and recognized a white Dodge Charger Hellcat that had been reported stolen from an address in Toronto in April. The officer engaged with the vehicle in a parking lot and the driver fled on foot, leaving the passenger behind in police custody.

The OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended and conducted a search for the driver, later identified as Justin Temple of New Tecumseth, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Police have charged 46 year-old Richard Rak of Barrie, with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 X2 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 X 2. He will appear in Court on August 4, 2020 to answer to his charges.