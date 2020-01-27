CFIA Correctly Identifies The Affected Milk Products

Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|2 L
|64420001412
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|4 L
|64420001405
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|1% Milk
|4 L
|64420001603
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|4 L
|64420000774
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|1 L
|64420000798
|FE 08 (1490)
|L’ecole, c’est nourissant
|2% Milk
|150 mL
|55872001068
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|3.25% Milk
|1 L
|64420000244*
|FE 08 (1490)
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.
Some Milk Products May Be Unsafe Due To Presence Of Sanitizer