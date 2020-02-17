Celebrating Scout-Guide Week In Bracebridge

On February 17, 2020, Shawn Forth, Scouter, and various representatives of 1st and 3rd Bracebridge Scouts and Guides, joined Mayor Graydon Smith in raising the Scouts Canada flag at the Town of Bracebridge Municipal Office.

Scouts Canada is Canada’s leading co-ed youth organization, offering programs for youth aged 5 to 26. In existence for more than 100 years, Scouts-Guides have brought a world of adventure and outdoor experience to 17 million youth. Currently there are more than 100,000 members nationwide.

“February is a special month for Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide. Each year, both Movements celebrate February 22, the birthday of Scouts founder, Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his wife, the World Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell. For the past five decades in Canada, Scout-Guide Week has been recognized. This year Scout-Guide Week is February 16 – 22,” said Shawn Forth.

Scouts utilize a non-formal educational process, using a specific Method that makes each individual the principal agent of his or her development as a self-reliant, supportive, responsible and committed person. This method includes each of the following seven elements: Scout Law and Promise, Learning by Doing, The Team System, A Symbolic Framework, Nature, Personal Progression, and Adult Support.

“The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to support Bracebridge Scouts and Guides. Leaders and kids are committed to the betterment of the communities in which they live, and to further improving themselves in preparation for success in the world. Their continued efforts are very appreciated,” said Mayor Graydon Smith