CCMA Awards To Feature Performances Filmed At Burl’s Creek Event Grounds In Oro-Medonte

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced the performers for their 2020 award show today, including a number of performances filmed at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.

Burl’s Creek is usually home to Boots and Hearts Music Festival and Big Sky Music Festival, which were both cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCMA award show will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Sept. 27, featuring performances from Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, JoJo Mason, Tebey + Marie Mai, The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson, Jess Moskaluke, The Hunter Brothers and Don Amero, all filmed at Burl’s Creek. Other performers filmed in Nashville, including Lindsay Ell, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and more, will also be featured.

Burl’s Creek owner Stan Dunford said in a statement that they’re honoured to host the Canadian Country Music Awards at the property, which has been home to many country fans and artists over the years.

“The venue was built to bring fans and artists together and will be showcased in an exciting new light thanks to this year’s CCMA Award Show theme of ‘bringing country music back to the country,’” Dunford said. “We’re thrilled the CCMA will use Burl’s Creek to unite country music fans, host top talent and showcase the magic of Canadian country music.”

All eight artist-based awards, including Fans’ Choice, Single of the Year and Album of the Year, will be given out on-air on Sept. 27, while the remaining awards will be presented during a virtual Country Music Week in the days leading up to the award show.

“This is truly Canada’s night to celebrate all the hard work of the artists and celebrate special moments between the artists and fans,” Dunford said. “For me, it is particularly exciting to see so many of this year’s nominees and performers have come through our Emerging Artist Showcase over the past nine years. Our very own contest has always been near and dear to my heart, offering an outlet for discovering Canada’s top country talent. There’s no higher recognition than that of the Canadian Country Music Association.”