Cash Stolen From A Port Severn Home Has OPP Looking For Tips

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating a recent break and enter resulting in the theft of cash from a home in Port Severn..

OPP spoke to the victim who advised that the residence had been forceably entered during the daylight hours of Wednesday June 3, 2020 and person(s) unknown removed a quantity of Canadian currency. Included in the stolen currency was four $1,000.00 dollar bills which along with other currency was taken from the residence.

Anyone with information about the persons responsible or observed in the area of this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.