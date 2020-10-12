Capsized Canoe Claims The Life Of One Person In Algonquin Park

Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a capsized canoe (Sat Oct 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm) at Opeongo Lake, Algonquin Provincial Park.

Two of the three males in the canoe were towed safely to shore, after their canoe encountered rough waters and ultimately overturned. The third male identified as 32 year old Xing Lin of Toronto was pulled from the water a short time later, CPR efforts were conducted by witnesses and conservation officers.

The male was transported to hospital where he later died.

The deceased was part of a larger group who had planned to paddle across Opeongo Lake and camp for the night. Investigation has determined that the deceased was wearing a life jacket. A post mortem has been ordered.

Police have deemed this incident as non-suspicious at this time.