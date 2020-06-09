Canadian Government Allows Some Cross-Border Families To Reunite

The Canadian government announced a limited exemption to the border closure on Monday, allowing some immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter the country as of midnight on June 8.

The Canada Border Services Agency states that foreign nationals will be allowed entry into Canada to reunite with immediate family members, provided they do not have COVID-19, do not exhibit any signs or symptoms of the virus, and have no reason to believe they could have contracted it. Immediate family members eligible for entry include spouses and common-law partners, dependent children and their children, parents, and legal guardians. Family members that are admitted must stay for at least 15 days and are required to quarantine for two weeks.

“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child, or mom or dad. We hear that,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a press briefing on Monday. “That’s why we are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.”

The exemption does not apply to immediate family members of temporary residents in Canada, such as those on a student or work visa, and all foreign nationals who have COVID-19 or exhibit any signs or symptoms are still prohibited from entering Canada. The temporary restriction on all optional travel at the Canada-U.S. border, which was first put in place on March 21, remains in effect until at least June 21.

Photo credit: “Fort Erie Border Crossing, Fort Erie, Ontario” by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0