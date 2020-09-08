Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crews Wrapping Up 2020 Operations

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations in Ontario are wrapping up their seasonal maritime search and rescue service. The stations are located at Britt, Brebeuf Island, Hill Island, Port Lambton, Thames River, and Long Point. Their regular operations will end on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Depending on service demand and operational availability, some of these stations may remain open on select weekends (Friday to Sunday) until Monday, October 12, 2020, at which time all service will be closed for the season.