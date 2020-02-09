Canadian Blood Services Seeks Donors To Fill Family Day Weekend Appointments In Huntsville

Canadian Blood Services is asking potential donors to consider giving blood this Family Day weekend, aiming to fill appointments at clinics that typically have lower bookings on statutory holidays.

Over 150 appointments are still available for two Family Day weekend events in Huntsville. Locals can visit blood donor clinics at the Active Living Centre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 and at Faith Baptist Church from 2 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. Half of Canadians have received blood or know someone who has received blood for a health care need, according to Canadian Blood Services, but just four per cent of eligible donors sustain Canada’s blood supply.

“Statutory holidays lead to typically lower bookings for blood donations,” said a statement from Canadian Blood Services. “The need for blood is constant. On-going blood donation is essential to collect platelets, a vital blood component with a short expiry of seven days that many patients living with cancer or a blood disorder may need for treatment.”

Those who are unable to donate blood are encouraged to give financially, volunteer and encourage others in their network to support Canada’s Lifeline.

Donors can book their appointment by visiting blood.ca, calling 1-888-2-DONATE, or using the GiveBlood app on mobile devices.