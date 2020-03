On Friday March 13, 2020 at around 9:40 p.m. The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a reported cottage fire on Stephen Rd in Port Carling. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the cottage.

It’s been reported that police have at least one person in custody at the fire scene for possible Break and Enter and Arson connected to the fire.

All emergency crews remain on scene. The cottage owner has been contacted.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.