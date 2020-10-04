Bracebridge Welcomes Muskoka Outlaws High School Baseball Academy In 2021

The Town of Bracebridge is excited to welcome the Muskoka Outlaws High School Baseball Academy to Bracebridge starting in September of 2021.

The Academy will welcome some of the top high school talent within Canada to live, attend school and train in Bracebridge. Players moving into Bracebridge will be matched with billet families and will attend Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS). The Outlaws will practice and train in Bracebridge five days a week throughout September to June, and will participate in multiple showcase tournaments throughout the Northern USA.

“When the exploratory committee determined that offering a high school baseball academy, following the success of those on the west coast, could work in Ontario, it became clear that Muskoka is uniquely suited to be the perfect home. A small town feel, with a big city opportunity, provides players’ families with peace of mind knowing that their children will become part of a fantastic community. The Town of Bracebridge has a tremendous track record of working in partnership with youth sports, and we could not be happier that the Outlaws are calling Bracebridge home,” said Joe Hickes, Muskoka Outlaws Team President.

The Mayor is thrilled to have a baseball academy in Bracebridge.

“The Town of Bracebridge is happy to welcome this high-performance athletic program to the community. Youth sport is an integral part of our Town and we know the athletes will have a great experience here while honing their baseball skills,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

For those interested in receiving additional information about the team or academy, or who would like to discuss billeting or sponsorship opportunities, please check out muskokaoutlaws.com