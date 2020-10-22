Bracebridge Resident And Orillia Resident Face Long List Of Charges Again

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the Bracebridge OPP observed two individuals on Oct. 13th in a vehicle who were violating terms of their release.

Police stopped the vehicle in Severn, however, the driver of the vehicle drove off, forcing an officer to jump out of the vehicle’s path. On October 19, 2020, the driver who fled turned herself in to the Orillia OPP.

The passenger was also involved in an incident in Orillia on October 8, 2020, where he fled from police in his vehicle. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Regent Street. The driver drove up on a curb to evade police and fled.

He is still outstanding, and is wanted on multiple charges.

28-year-old Justine Docherty of Bracebridge, is charged with:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon

25-year-old Kaleb Saastamoinen of Orillia is charged with:

On Oct. 13th

Flight from Peace Officer

Three counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order

Two counts of Failure to Comply with Probation Order

On Oct. 8

Failure to Comply with Probation

Two counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order

Operation while Prohibited

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Docherty who was charged earlier this year was held for bail via video in Bracebridge on October 20, 2020.

Saastamoinen who was charged earlier this year remains outstanding and is wanted on all charges listed above.

