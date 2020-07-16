Bracebridge OPP Release Name In Connection With Fatal Crash On Lake Muskoka

On Sunday July 5th, 2020 just before noon the Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Lakes Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to a collision on Lake Muskoka involving a sea-doo and a kayak that resulted in the death of the operator of one of the kayak, 58 year-old Michael Cohen of Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward as well as anyone with video surveillance of the lake in that area.