Bracebridge OPP Have Charged A Male For Resisting Arrest

During the early morning hours on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting routine patrol in Bracebridge and noticed a person acting suspiciously in the area of a convenience store on Wellington Street. The officer attempted to engage the person in a discussion and the man responded with hostility and refused to comply with the officer which eventually led to a struggle and his arrest.

Police have charged 32-year-old Adam Rachar of Orillia, ON with Being Intoxicated in a Public Place, Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest and Resist Peace Officer.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 23, 2020 to answer to his charges.