On Saturday April 18, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were conducting Foot Patrol on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst and became engaged in a drug investigation. Subsequently police arrested and charged Ryan Morrow of Bracebridge with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Failing to Comply with Probation.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 30, 2020 to answer to his charges.