Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired After Crash On Manitoba Street

Bracebridge OPP were called to a collision (Sept 16, 2020 at 6:30 am) on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, where a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the investigation revealed that he did not have permission to be driving the vehicle he crashed.

Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Jacob Dewasha of Bracebridge, with

Take Motor Vehicle Without

Operation while Impaired

Failure to Comply with Demand

Fail to Report Accident

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 24, 2020.