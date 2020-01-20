Bracebridge Man Charged With Assault With A Weapon

A local man has been arrested for assault with a weapon following an incident at a Bracebridge residence on Pinecone Drive on Jan. 19.

Officers from the Bracebridge OPP were dispatched to a residence on Pinecone Drive for a call regarding a serious assault at 8 p.m. on Jan. 19. A dispute within the home escalated quickly, according to police, and a man was assaulted with a weapon and transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The man was later released.

Following an investigation, police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Steven McCarty of Bracebridge with:

Assault with a Weapon CC267(a)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm CC267(b)

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm CC264.1(1)(a)

Failing to Comply with Probation CC733.1(1) X 2

McCarty will appear in court in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Jan. 20.