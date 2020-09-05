Body Found In A Boat That Caught Fire In Orillia

The OPP in Orillia is investigating after a body was discovered in a boat that caught fire at a business on Royce Avenue in the City of Orillia.

On September 3, 2020 shortly after 6:00 a.m. Orillia OPP were called to a business on Royce Avenue with reports that a vessel was on fire. Police were met by Orillia Fire Department who extinguished the fire. Once the fire was put out a body was discovered inside the vessel.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, Central Region Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) and The Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM) were called in to assist The Corner with this investigation.

Through the investigation police were able to identify the deceased as John Wayne Reed, age 37, of Orillia. A post mortem examination has been scheduled and will be conducted at the‎ Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

The Orillia OPP and Orillia OPP Crime Unit are continuing this investigation. If anyone has any information on the circumstances surrounding this death they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-705-326-3536.