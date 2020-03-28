Blood Donor Event Monday, March 30th In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge and Canadian Blood Services are working together to

ensure the safety of donors and staff during an upcoming mobile blood donor event in Bracebridge.

The donor event will take place on Monday, March 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bracebridge

Sportsplex. Although the Bracebridge Sportsplex is closed for normal operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will open in this exceptional case to collect blood for lifesaving patient care across Ontario.

The need for blood never stops, and patients depend on these lifesaving donations. Every day blood products are needed for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, and to save lives following traumas such as motor vehicle accidents.

The Town of Bracebridge and Canadian Blood Services require donors to protect the health and safety of all involved by respecting these points:

• Please book appointments at 1-888-2-DONATE, at blood.ca or on the GiveBlood app on mobile

devices. No walk in donors will be accepted;

• When booking your appointment, you will be required to complete a pre-screening questionnaire

to ensure you have been screened before arriving at the donor door;

• To respect social distancing, donors must not bring family member or friends with them;

• All prospective donors will be carefully screened for any symptoms of illness before entering the donor centre. Only healthy people will be eligible to donate blood;

• Donors need to stay at home if they are not feeling well; and

• Donor centres are places of wellness. Donors are asked to follow rigorous hand hygiene before, during and after their donation, and maintain a two-meter distance between one another.

Donating blood in Canada continues to be safe. Current evidence indicates COVID-19 is not transmitted

by blood or blood products. Canadian Blood Services is taking steps at its donor centres that include but are not limited to the following:

• Robust cleaning and infection-control practices to protect all donors, staff and volunteers;

• Careful screening of all prospective donors for any symptoms of illness, including very mild ones.

This screening occurs during both appointment booking and upon arrival at the donor event; and

• Working to make sure those with any symptoms are not allowed to donate blood and are instructed not to visit.

For further information, please contact:

Canadian Blood Services

1-888-2DONATE

www.blood.ca