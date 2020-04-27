Beware Of COVID-19 Related Scams

Police services and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre have been receiving numerous reports of scams that taking advantage of the public’s fears in regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Police forces are reminding everyone to always take the time to ensure any phone calls, emails, or social media claims or offers are legitimate and lawful.

Beware of the following COVID-19 related scams and frauds being reported:

Unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment If you didn’t initiate contact, you don’t know who you’re communicating to Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments Never give out your personal or financial details

Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research Don’t be pressured into making a donation Verify that a charity is registered

High-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit These item may be expired and/or dangerous to your health

Questionable offers, such as: miracle cures herbal remedies vaccinations faster testing

Fake and deceptive online ads, including: cleaning products hand sanitizers other items in high demand



Cleaning or heating companies offering duct cleaning services or filters to protect from COVID-19 offering “special” air filters

Local and provincial hydro/electrical power companies threatening to disconnect your power for non-payment

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization offering fake lists for sale of COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood

Public Health Agency of Canada giving false results saying you have been tested positive for COVID-19 tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription

Red Cross and other known charities offering free medical products (e.g. masks) for a donation

Government departments sending out coronavirus-themed phishing emails tricking you into opening malicious attachments tricking you to reveal sensitive personal and financial details

Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in hot new stocks related to the disease offering financial aid and/or loans to help you get through the shut downs

Private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale Only hospitals can perform the tests No other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results selling fraudulent products that claim to treat or prevent the disease Unapproved drugs threaten public health and violate federal laws



To help protect yourself, keep the following points in mind:

Don’t be afraid to say no : If a telemarketer tries to get you to buy something or to send them money right away, request the information in writing and/or hang up

: If a telemarketer tries to get you to buy something or to send them money right away, request the information in writing and/or hang up Do your research: Always verify that the organization you’re dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action (i.e. look online for contact information for the company that supposedly called you, and call them to confirm)

Always verify that the organization you’re dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action (i.e. look online for contact information for the company that supposedly called you, and call them to confirm) Talk to a trusted loved one: If you’ve received a call or other contact from a family member in trouble, talk to other family members to confirm the situation.

If you’ve received a call or other contact from a family member in trouble, talk to other family members to confirm the situation. Watch out for fake or deceptive ads, or spoofed emails: Always verify the company and its services are real before you contact them.

Always verify the company and its services are real before you contact them. Don’t give out personal information: Beware of unsolicited calls where the caller asks you for personal information. If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you’re talking to.

Beware of unsolicited calls where the caller asks you for personal information. If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you’re talking to. Beware of upfront fees: Many scams request you to pay fees in advance of receiving goods, services, or a prize. It’s illegal for a company to ask you to pay a fee upfront before they’ll give you a loan.

To find reliable COVID-19 related information be sure to check the following legitimate websites:

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) – Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html Ontario Government COVID-19 Website: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/



For more information about these scams and others, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

If you believe someone has contacted you attempting to scam you, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

If you have lost money to a scam call the police to report the incident.