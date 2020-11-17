Barrie, Orillia Under A Winter Weather Travel Advisory Today

Weather advisory issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today. This Winter Weather Travel Advisory is changed from a Snow Squall Watch that was previously in effect.

Brief periods of low visibility in heavy flurries are expected; locally 5 to 15 cm of snow is possible.

Hazards:

Brief periods of low visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm locally

Timing:

Heavy flurries will last through this morning. More heavy flurries are possible this afternoon and early this evening.

Impacts:

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions. The morning commute may be impacted.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.