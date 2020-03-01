Babies LEAP Into The World At RVH

They’re called ‘leaplings’ and their entrance into the world is a special one, happening once every four years when the solar calendar adds an additional day at the end of February.

The chance of being born on a leap day is slim, about 1 in 1,461. But that didn’t stop five leaplings from making their appearance at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) on February 29.

First ‘leapling’ out the gate was Lexington Taylor born at 12:44 a.m.; followed by Theron Townson at 1:50 a.m.; Everly Nimmo-Booth was next at 1:55 a.m.; Asher Strong at 2:04 p.m. and last, but not least, a little girl (still to named) was born to Michael and Charlene Durkin at 4:01 p.m.

Each year more than 2,000 babies are born at RVH’s Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle, it calls for a special occasion to welcome these little ‘leaplings,’ after all, they will have to wait another four years before they can celebrate their birthdays again!

Congratulations to RVH’s ‘leaplings’ and their families