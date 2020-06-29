ATV Rider Taken To Hospital After A Crash In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called at 4:44 p.m. June 26, 2020 along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tay Township Fire Services to a report of a ATV crash at the east end of Industrial Road in Victoria Harbour, Tay Township.

First Responders located and triaged at the scene, the lone driver who was suffering from serious injuries from an apparent single ATV roll over type crash and was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital. The driver was later transferred to a trauma hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance Services for further treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Officers have requested the assistance of the the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation Unit (TTCI) to determine the cause of the crash. This investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided when it becomes available.

OPP officers remind drivers that they will be taking all precautions available during this time to protect themselves and others while conducting investigations either at the roadside or at detachment. Calls from the public are always appreciated as road safety is paramount for all road users.