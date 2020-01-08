Artists Invited To Submit Proposals For 9th Annual Nuit Blanche North

Written by a representative for the Huntsville Festival of the Arts

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts and Edge of the Woods Theatre invite artist proposals for the ninth annual Nuit Blanche North, a bold interactive multi-arts street festival in downtown Huntsville to be held on July 25 this year.

Recognized as a signature Huntsville event and offering complimentary admission for visitors, Nuit Blanche North is a late-night art event where cutting-edge artists light up downtown Huntsville with innovative art exhibits and eccentric performances. Meaning “to have a sleepless night,” Nuit Blanche North was inspired by the inaugural event which was first introduced in Paris, France in 2002.

For one night only from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., the streets of downtown Huntsville will come alive with an exciting program of contemporary artistic activities, events and exhibits taking place in unconventional places in and around the downtown core.

“This year’s theme is ‘The Stories We Tell’ which resonates with many current issues including truth and reconciliation, the sharing of truths arising from the ‘Me Too’ movement, and how we talk about the climate crisis,” said Dan Watson, executive director of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “Priority will be given to those projects which explore this theme in relationship to the Muskoka-Parry Sound region.”

Projects should encourage audiences to explore, discover, debate, and participate in contemporary art and the public spaces that surround them. Any venue in the downtown core is possible, and local businesses, cultural and religious institutions are encouraged to join in by opening their doors and offering free access to contemporary art.

Presented by the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, the goal of Nuit Blanche North is to feature fun, engaging and accessible works of art, to support the local economy by attracting visitors downtown, and to provide opportunities for local artists to create and present their work.

Artists interested in submitting a proposal before the Feb. 26 deadline can contact Dan Watson at 705-788-2787 or e-mail info@nuitblanchenorth.com.