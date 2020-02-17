-3.6 C
All TLDSB Elementary And Secondary Schools Closed Fri, Feb 21, If An Agreement Not Reached

Muskoka411 Staff
Last week, it was announced that the four major education unions in Ontario, including the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will be taking part in a one-day strike on Friday, February 21.

All Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students on  Friday, February 21, if an agreement is not reached.

Daycares, before and after school programs, and community use of school after-hours programs, are not affected by the strike.

There is financial support available to parents of eligible children for each day of school that is missed due to labour disruption. Parents and guardians of TLDSB students are asked to visit the Ministry of Education website at www.Ontario.ca/SupportForParents or the dedicated Support for Parents Helpline at 888-444-3770.

Updates will be provided to you as more information becomes available. To find out the status of labour action in TLDSB continue to visit this page at tldsb.ca/labour-updates/.

