Algonquin Highlands Mayor Carol Moffatt Explains The Big Blast

BIG BLAST THIS AFTERNOON:

December 2, 2020. Approx. 2pm

A short time ago residents experienced a large rumbling and blast (edit: folks are saying they felt/heard it in both Minden and Haliburton but I’m unable to confirm or comment on that).

As everything shimmied and shook on my desk at home, I blurted out things I won’t put on this page! I wondered if it was an earthquake or a rock blast; and after making a few quick calls I can confirm the blast occurred in the aggregate pit on North Shore Road.

That pit is operated by Thomas Contracting however, today’s blast was not undertaken by Thomas’, it was undertaken by Fowler Construction.

Although notifying the broader community is not required under the Act, Thomas Contracting has historically notified the township and we, in turn, put out public notice. It doesn’t appear there was any notification from Fowlers today.

I have already spoken with Thomas Contracting and I’ve left a message with Fowlers. We will be seeking better and more appropriate notification going forward.

UPDATE 2:50pm – I received a call back from Fowler Construction. The blast was undertaken by a subcontractor. The Ministry of the Environment (MECP) is the legislated authority, the noise exceedence has been reported to them by the subcontractor, and it will be investigated.

I have asked for, and received a commitment to, better communication going forward. Thanks to our friends at Thomas’ and at Fowlers for their attention to this.