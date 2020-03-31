A Reminder From Canada Post

A message from Canada Post:

As we continue to serve Canadians across the country during this challenging time, we are also seeking your assistance to help keep our employees safe.

We are asking Canadians to please respect physical (social) distancing with our employees who are delivering mail and serving them in post offices. This means keeping a distance of two metres (six feet), as recommended by public health authorities. Specifically, we are asking the following.

During delivery to your home: Please keep the door closed when our employees are delivering mail and parcels and avoid personally greeting them.

During delivery to your community mailbox: Keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from delivery agents when they are putting mail in community mailboxes.

While employees are working in communities: Continue to keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from our employees when they are out working in the community.

In post offices: Practise physical distancing and follow all other measures that have been implemented for your health and safety.

For dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community. With so many people home during the day now, the number of interactions between our employees and dogs has been increasing. This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites.

We know this is a difficult time and we appreciate your help in keeping our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe. Physical distancing is essential for all of us to get through this challenging time together.

We continue to put the safety of our employees and the community first. We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.