A Missing 6-Year-Old Child Has Been Located Safe

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, shortly before 10 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a missing – year-old child, on Marquardt Lane, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

A combined search effort commenced with members of the Killaloe OPP Detachment, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and OPP Aviation Services (OPP Helicopter).

About two and a half hours into the search, the missing child was located in good health walking on a bush lot, off of Corrigan Road. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The OPP would like to thank the members of the public for their concern and support during the search.