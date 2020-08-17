A Bracebridge Man Has Been Charged For Stealing A Vehicle

On Sunday August 16, 2020 just before 6:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP received a complaint about a stolen vehicle from an address on Wellington Court in Bracebridge. With the assistance of a member of the public, the vehicle was located at an address on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst and recovered.

Police have charged 19 year-old Sheldon Burry of Bracebridge, with Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Failure to Comply with Undertaking.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 3, 2020 to answer to his charges.