32nd Annual Project Porchlight Food Drive is Wed, Dec. 2, 2020

Mark your calendars, The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department in support of the Salvation Army, is ramping up for the annual Project Porchlight Food Drive. On Wednesday December 2, starting at 6:00pm fire trucks, with the assistance of the O.P.P and E.M.S., will be coming house-to-house collecting healthy non-perishable food donations across our community.

The Project Porchlight Food Drive will be operating a little differently this year so it is very important that residents take note of the changes to accommodate social distancing guidelines for Covid-19.

“We are asking residents to turn their porchlight on and place their non-perishable donations at the end of their driveway or on their porch this year at 6:00pm,” notes Paul Calleja, Training and Suppression Captain for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “In the past we have been able to knock on doors – but this year we are unable to do that. By placing your items at the end of your driveway or porch, it will assist us in keeping a safe social distance.”

The Project Porchlight Food Drive has been a community tradition for 32 years and has been an integral support for the Salvation Army who distributes the donations within the community throughout the year. “2020 has been very challenging for so many. We are pleased, to be able to continue this community tradition this year specifically, when donations are needed more now than ever,” said Calleja.

Bags for packing your food donations are available at various food stores throughout our communities. If you would rather drop food donations off in person, there will be bins placed outside the following fire station locations during the day for drop offs:

Huntsville Fire Hall Station #1; 1 Payne Drive

The Salvation Army in Huntsville; 4 Mary Street E.

Port Sydney Fire Hall; 387 South Mary Lake Road

Lake of Bays Fire Halls, 1007 Limberlost Rd and 1230 Fox Point Rd. in Huntsville; and 12 University St., Baysville.

For More Information Contact:

Paul Calleja, Training/Suppression Captain Town of Huntsville