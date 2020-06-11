$25 Million Lotto Max Jackpot Ticket Sold On Playolg.ca

First lottery jackpot win and biggest prize ever sold on the site –

OLG’s online gaming site, PlayOLG.ca, has its biggest winner yet! A single winning ticket for the $25 million jackpot from the Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Lotto Max draw was sold on PlayOLG.ca.

“This is the biggest PlayOLG.ca win ever and also the first jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold on the site,” said Kim Clark, OLG Vice President of Product Management. “We look forward to celebrating this double-digit, multi-million prize with our winner!”

PlayOLG.ca notifies players of big lottery wins on their account by email and advises of next steps for claiming prizes. The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto is temporarily closed to the public, however OLG is taking steps to re-open and looks forward to providing more information in the coming weeks. Players can contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098 if they have additional questions about claiming prizes.

PlayOLG.ca, the only online gaming site regulated in Ontario, features a wide range of interactive casino-style games, and offers Ontarians a convenient way to purchase LOTTO 6/49, Lotto Max and ENCORE tickets either by single purchase or by subscription.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $10 million. Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 for the draw that evening.