18-Year-Old Wins Lottery, Ticket Purchased On Hwy. 11

Logan Harry of Dunchurch has that 6/49 feeling after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the January 29, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw. Logan also won $10 on another one of his Lotto 6/49 selections, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,010.

“This is my first big win,” shared Logan, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Logan, an 18-year old student, checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “I didn’t realize I won $1 million at first,” he recalled. “When I validated my ticket at the store I almost fainted when the clerk told me the amount I won!”

Logan plans to invest his windfall but have some fun too.

“This experience has given me butterflies,” Logan concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Husky Travel Centre on Highway 11 North in New Liskeard.