18 Drivers Charged For Speeding In One Day On Hwy 11

On Thursday April 2, 2020 Bracebridge and Huntsville OPP officers combined their efforts to address aggressive driving and speeding along the Highway 11 corridor in the District of Muskoka.

A total of 18 drivers were issued tickets for excessive speed travelling at minimum 35 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Any driver found to be travelling at a rate higher 50 km/hr over the posted limit faces a penalty for street racing which includes an automatic seven-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impoundment.