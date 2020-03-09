17-Year-Old Charged For Going 200 km/h in a 90 km/h Zone

The Orillia OPP charged three people with stunt driving in the past week within the areas the Orillia OPP polices.

On March 5, 2020 at 10:30 am police charged a 30 year-old Richmond Hill man with stunt driving after he was observed going 173 kilometers per hour in a posted 100 kilometer per hour zone.

On March 6, 2020 at 11:20 pm police charged a 20-year-old Orillia man with stunt driving after he was observed going 188 kilometers per hour in a posted 90 kilometer per hour zone on Highway 11.

On March 8, 2020 at 12:30 am police charged a 17-year-old Orillia teen with stunt driving after he was observed driving 200 kilometers per hour in a posted 90 kilometer per hour zone.

All drivers were released by way of a part 3 summons and had their car impounded and license suspended for 7 days.

Going above the speed limit increases your risk of a collision. Braking times and stopping distances are greatly reduced thereby making it more difficult to stop when you need to. Adding in environmental factors such as weather, road conditions other drivers or other unanticipated hazards can be a recipe for disaster. Please do your part to keep the roads safe by obeying the posted speed limits.

The Orillia OPP is committed to public safety and crime prevention. If you have any information about crime in our community please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00