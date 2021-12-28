Southern Georgian Bay OPP Seeking Assistance In Area Theft Investigations

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are appealing to the community to assist in their investigation of a number of area property and fuel thefts involving the same vehicle.

On December 25, 2021 officers from Huronia West OPP took a report of a white Acura MDX vehicle bearing Ontario plate CRJK594 with a lone male failing to pay for fuel at a Hwy 92, Springwater Township fuel station.

Officers responded at 3:30 a.m. December 26, 2021 to a report from a Highway 93, Tay Township all seasons equipment retailer of a theft of a silver snowmobile trailer bearing plate Ontario # W2448K and VIN# 2MBS758152UO42793 from their sales yard.

The suspect vehicle was also a white Acura MDX SUV with male and female occupants.

At 12:52 a.m. December 27, 2021 officers received another report of a White Acura MDX SUV with a male driver failing to pay for fuel from a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland fuel retailer.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may may have observed or have knowledge of the suspect vehicle or male driver as depicted in the attached submitted security pictures. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).