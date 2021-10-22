Soldiers’ Mask-erade Gala Online Silent Auction Now Open!

Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder! More than 150 locally donated items are available to bid on in the Soldiers’ Mask-erade online silent auction, sponsored by Heritage Place Apartments. The auction is now open and runs until October 29that 10 pm.

Following the model of last year’s Gala auction, which was hosted online and became one of the most successful to date, this year’s auction will once again be virtual and open to the entire community.

Auction items vary from one-of-a-kind experiences, unique fashions from Northern Birch Boutique, Toronto Maple Leafs tickets, handcrafted pieces such as the white oak coffee table donated by The Northern Joinery Makers Market and even a lunch and bike ride with the Hospital’s very own CEO Carmine Stumpo, amongst many, many others. “We are overwhelmed by our community members and businesses’ generosity, especially after such a trying time,” said Hunter Markle, Development Officer, Soldiers’ Foundation. “Please, remember to support local.”

The money raised during the week-long auction and Soldiers’ Mask-erade Gala is supporting critical care close to home for our community. In addition to the silent auction, the community can also participate in the 50/50 raffle. The grand prize winner will be drawn after the Gala on October 29th at 9 pm. Last month’s winner took home $20,905. Proceeds from the Soldiers’ 50/50 go towards the purchase of a new MRI for the Hospital.

The 20th Annual Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala takes place virtually on October 29th at 7 pm. It will be an evening of fun and fundraising including inspiring stories from Soldiers’ patients and staff with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, all in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To view or bid on silent auction items, visit HospitalGala.ca.