Soldiers’ 50/50 Pays Out $27,460 To October Winner

Shannon Petryshyn of Severn received a call last Friday night with some very exciting news, she won the Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize Draw for October, making her $27,460 richer overnight.

Shannon plays the Soldiers’ 50/50 because she says “everyone wins.” With half of the proceeds going to the monthly winner and the other half supporting the Soldiers’ MRI Replacement Project, Shannon noted “it’s a nice way to share the wealth.”

While Shannon plans to give a portion of her winnings to her children, she and her husband Eric will also check off a few bucket list items. A trip to Tuscany or Riverboat Cruise may be in the couples near future.

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of the Hospital’s greatest needs and this month there are even more ways to win. For the month of November, Wednesdays are now WINSdays, with three early bird prizes of $500 in addition to the grand prize draw with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000. To purchase tickets and to see the WINSday prize schedule visit www.Soldiers5050.ca