Snowmobile Collision In Dysart et al Sends Rider To Hospital

The OPP and Hastings County Paramedics responded to a snowmobile collision on a snowmobile trail in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

On Saturday February 4th 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Haliburton Highlands and Bancroft Detachment were dispatched to a single snowmobile collision on trail OFSC E109 near OFSC 178 in the Municipality of Dysart et al. The 37-year-old driver from Minesing, Ontario was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Any person with information regarding the person in the attached photo should contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.