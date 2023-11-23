Significant Snowfall Friday For Orillia, Washago, Barrie

Weather advisory issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday.

Hazards:

Significant snowfall with local amounts near 10 cm.

Reduced visibilities in heavy snow.

Timing:

Beginning early Friday morning and tapering off Friday evening.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow is expected to develop overnight and intensify early Friday morning. The snow bands will begin to shift eastward and weaken Friday afternoon before tapering off Friday evening. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible by Friday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.