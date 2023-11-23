OSMH Declares COVID-19 Outbreak On Inpatient Unit

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the hospital’s Soldiers’ 1 Unit today.

Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

Enhanced cleaning measures are underway. Admissions to the unit are on hold at this time and visitors are not permitted unless under special circumstances. Essential Care Providers are permitted and will receive instruction regarding required Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) measures.