RVH’s Cancer Centre Is Renamed Hudson Regional Cancer Centre

The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre, thanks to a landmark gift made by David and Catherine Hudson, which was announced in December 2023. As part of the acknowledgement of their generosity, the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program will also be renamed the Hudson Regional Cancer Program.

The name change will not impact how or where patients currently receive care. The same exceptional teams will continue to deliver the compassionate and professional care patients have always received.

Interior and exterior signage, along with wayfinding throughout the health centre, is being updated to reflect the new name, however, it will take some time to completely update RVH’s website, forms, and documentation. Patients may receive material in the interim with the previous name or a combination of both old and new.