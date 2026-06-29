RV Trailer Damaged By Pellet Gun In Lake Of Bays Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance in relation to a mischief incident that occurred in the Township of Lake of Bays.

On June 22nd, 2026, police received a report that a RV trailer had sustained damage caused by a pellet gun. Multiple windows were found broken. The incident is believed to have occurred on North Road in Lake of Bays sometime between June 20th and 22nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.