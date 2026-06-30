OPP Seeking Assistance To Locate Owner Of Floating Dock In Dwight Beach

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a dock that was located adrift in Dwight Bay, in the Township of Lake of Bays.

The dock was recently discovered floating in the bay and has since been safely secured by a resident on Dwight Beach Road to prevent it from creating a hazard for boaters and other waterway users.

If you believe this dock belongs to you, or if you have information that may assist in identifying the owner, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E260908102.