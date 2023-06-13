Roofing Contractor In Legal Battle After Illegal Dumping And Property Damage

A Scarborough-based roofing contractor was caught illegally dumping roofing material on a MacTier resident’s property on June 1.

According to a Facebook post by Steve Schell, the resident whose property the debris was dumped on, AJ Home Improvement Inc. was issued a series of tickets by Bracebridge OPP.

Bracebridge OPP did not respond to multiple requests for clarification on the charges that were laid.

“Just another great example of the benefits of living in a small town. Everyone watches out for each other,” said Schell. “Thanks to cameras and a couple of great friends they were caught in a matter of a few hours.”

According to Schell, the contractor drove through his residential gate and onto his yard, where they dumped roofing materials from a nearby job site.

Schell contacted the contractor, who later returned to pick up the debris by hand. Upon their arrival, Schell used his tractor to lift the company’s truck and hold them until the OPP arrived.

Linda Holder paid AJ Home Improvement Inc. $9,500 for roofing services, which was supposed to include proper garbage disposal and dumping at a landfill site.

According to Holder the contractor’s work was incomplete, and a supporting wall to her son’s bedroom was damaged. She is now in a legal battle with the company to recover her costs.

This is the latest in a series of legal battles for AJ Home Improvement Inc., as earlier in the week they arrived at an incorrect job site and tore apart a residential roof of an unsuspecting resident.

AJ Home Improvement Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.