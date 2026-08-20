Rock The Pickle Returns To Muskoka On Saturday To Support Melanoma

Last call for Sponsors, Gala Tickets and Teams!

Rock the Pickle returns to Muskoka on Saturday, August 22, 2026, for its third annual celebrity-driven sporting event and fundraiser in support of Melanoma Canada. This year’s event is bigger than ever, expanding beyond pickleball to include Rock the Racquet, a new tennis division, while continuing its mission of raising awareness and funds for melanoma and skin cancer prevention, education, research, and patient support.

The event begins at 8:30 AM at the Port Carling Community Centre with player

check-in, breakfast, and celebrity exhibition matches before participants head to

stunning private courts throughout Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph for tournament play.

The event concludes with The Pickle Ball, an evening celebration featuring cocktails,

dinner, awards, live entertainment, and fundraising.

“Rock the Pickle is about bringing people together through sport while making a real

impact in the fight against melanoma,” said Joel Hock, Founder of Rock the Pickle and

CEO of Solutions With Impact. “Each year we continue to grow the event, expand our

reach, and create more opportunities to support Melanoma Canada’s incredible work.”

Noteworthy celebrity participants include PGA Tour champion Rory Sabbatini, TSN

personalities James Duthie and Lindsay Hamilton, along with former NHL player and

now Sports Broadcaster and TSN hockey analyst – Mike Johnson. Their participation

will once again bring star power to the event, helping drive public engagement,

fundraising, and awareness for Melanoma Canada.

Net proceeds support Melanoma Canada, helping fund skin cancer education and

prevention initiatives, patient support services, research, complimentary skin cancer

screenings, and the Sun Guardians Grant Program.

Registration is now open at www.rockthepickle.com. Teams are encouraged to meet

the fundraising minimums of $2,500 for 2 players and $4,000 for 4 players, through

the DonorDrive fundraising platform. All donations are fully tax receiptable.

Event Website

Event Schedule (August 22):

● 8:30 AM: Player Check-In, Breakfast & Celebrity Exhibition Matches

● 10:30 AM: Tournament Play Begins

● 3:30 PM: Semi-Final & Championship Matches

● 6:30 PM: The Pickle Ball – Cocktail Reception & Dinner

● 8:00 PM: Awards Presentation

● 9:00 PM – Late: The Pickle Ball Celebration

About Rock the Pickle

Founded in 2024, Rock the Pickle combines sport, philanthropy, and celebrity

involvement to champion melanoma awareness and prevention. Now in its third year,

the event has expanded to include both pickleball and tennis, bringing together athletes,

business leaders, celebrities, and supporters for an unforgettable day in Muskoka while

raising critical funds for Melanoma Canada.

Complimentary Skin Cancer Screenings

As part of Rock the Pickle 2026, Melanoma Canada will offer complimentary skin cancer

screenings throughout the day at the Port Carling Community Centre.

A board-certified dermatologist will be on site providing free skin examinations to eligible

participants, helping identify suspicious lesions while educating attendees about skin

cancer prevention, sun safety, and the importance of early detection.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Canada, yet access to dermatologists

remains a challenge for many Canadians. By bringing a certified dermatologist directly

to Rock the Pickle, Melanoma Canada continues its commitment to improving access to

potentially lifesaving screenings and promoting early detection.

About Melanoma Canada

Melanoma Canada is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to supporting

Canadians affected by melanoma and skin cancer. Through education, advocacy,

patient support, research funding, and early detection initiatives, Melanoma Canada

works to reduce the impact of melanoma and skin cancer across the country.

For more information about Melanoma Canada, please visit

www.melanomacanada.ca.