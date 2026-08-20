Power Bank Phone Charger Causes Fire In Gravenhurst, One Person Hurt

An electronic device not approved for use in Canada caused a fire at a short-term rental on Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst on Saturday evening, resulting in a hand injury to one person.

The renter assumed the device was safe to use because they found it in the unit.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department recommends people keep the following safety considerations in mind when using battery powered devices:

Always use manufacturer-approved charging cords.

Place devices on a hard, non-flammable surface while charging—never on a bed, couch, or near combustible materials.

Ensure devices have adequate ventilation to prevent overheating.

Unplug devices once they are fully charged to avoid overcharging.

Purchase only devices approved for use in Canada. Look for the CSA, UL/ULC, or ETL certification mark on the product. These markings confirm the device has been tested and certified as safe for sale and use in Canada.

Additionally, the department recommends the following when travelling:

Treat every location the same way you would your own home.

Confirm working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are present.

Identify all exits and plan two ways out of every room.