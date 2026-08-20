District Provides Updates To Changes On Muskoka Road 118 In Bracebridge

Temporary barriers will be replaced with a concrete curb and asphalt median while long-term planning continues

Changes are coming to Muskoka Road 118 West between Balls Drive and Westmall Road to improve the current set-up while continuing to support safer travel through the area.

Temporary concrete barriers installed in early 2025 will be replaced with a concrete curb and asphalt median. The updated median will continue to restrict left turns while the District completes long-term planning for the corridor.

Why Left Turns Are Restricted

Between January 2020 and October 2024, there were 29 collisions along this section of Muskoka Road 118W, including one fatal collision.

An engineering review found that left turns and crossing movements at entrances created increased safety risks. In some locations, drivers must cross several lanes of busy traffic to enter or leave properties.

The risks included:

Drivers crossing up to five lanes of traffic when turning or crossing the road

Vehicles waiting to turn left and blocking traffic behind them

Close calls involving vehicles, pedestrians and trucks, particularly during busy summer months

Restricting left turns and directing drivers to nearby traffic signals helps reduce these risks while maintaining access to businesses and properties along the corridor.

Improving the Current Set-Up

Based on community feedback, and now that drivers have adjusted to the new traffic pattern, the temporary barriers will be replaced with a concrete curb and asphalt median.

Additional road markings and signage will be included to make traffic movements clearer.

The new median will remain in place while the District reviews options for the road’s future design and completes the environmental review required by the Province.

Planning for Long-Term Improvements

The preliminary concept and environmental reviews mentioned above will help determine the future design of this section of Muskoka Road 118W.

It will consider:

Rebuilding the road in a way that continues mitigate risks associated with left turns

Water, stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements and potential capacity expansion

Intersection improvements

Active transportation improvements along the corridor

The future design will continue to prioritize safety while looking for opportunities to improve traffic movement through the area.

Supporting Businesses in “the Flats”

The District will continue to provide resources and project updates to help businesses and residents stay informed about the changes.

Visit Muskoka Road 118 Improvements for project information, updates and resources.