One Person Has Died Another Hurt After Collision In Whitestone Township

Members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in the community of Ardbeg in the Municipality of Whitestone.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck on Clear Lake Road near Nesbitts Drive.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old male from St. Catharines, was pronounced deceased at the scene. One other individual was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

An OPP Technical Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist attended the scene to assist West Parry Sound OPP with the investigation. Clear Lake Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information about the incident is asked to contact West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122.